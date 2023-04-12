Gareth Meese promoted to Eriez-Europe MD

Magnet specialist, Eriez® has promoted Gareth Meese to Managing Director of Eriez-Europe. In this key leadership role within the company’s global group, Mr Meese will be responsible for driving the growth and development of Eriez-Europe, ensuring that its plans align with the organisation’s worldwide corporate strategies.

Mr Meese began his career with Eriez as an export sales engineer at the company's Cardiff operations. Over time, he progressed to various other roles within Eriez and served most recently as EMEA regional sales director, where he led Eriez’s strategic sales efforts for Europe, the Middle East, India and northern Africa.

According to Eric Nelson, Eriez VP – International Operations and Business Development, Mr Meese will take on many new challenges as MD of Eriez-Europe. “Gareth will focus on critical initiatives related to people development, process improvements, technology advancements, and the continued advancement of Eriez as a global solutions provider,” he says.

Mr Nelson adds, “Gareth’s exceptional ability to grow sales, combined with his proven expertise in motivating and mentoring his team, will be vital to the ongoing success of Eriez-Europe.”

