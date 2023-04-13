YTL Cement signs MoU to tackle standards and sustainability

13 April 2023

YTL Cement Bhd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Construction Research Institute (CIDB) Malaysia to promote sustainability within the country's construction sector. According to The Star, the MoU will focus on three key areas: human resources development, research and development, and support of the construction industry’s transition to sustainability.

As part of the collaboration, both parties will make use of YTL Cement’s laboratory and testing facilities to provide certification services, with any cement producer able to use the facility to test their cement and get accreditation from the CIDB. “We will use this facility to do the necessary tests to ensure standards are complied with,” explained Datuk Ahmad Asri Hamid, chief executive, CIDB. Establishing best practice standards within the construction industry has become a priority as buildings become taller and more advanced, points out Datuk Seri Michael Yeoh, managing director of YTL Cement.

The increased use of fly ash has also prompted the need for regulation to ensure the fly ash being used is compliant. “There is a need for regulation and monitoring to ensure that the fly ash used and the concrete produced are compliant to standards to ensure that the strength, durability and safety of buildings are guaranteed in the long term,” added Mr Yeoh.



YTL Cement and CIDB also plan to jointly design training programme for young people wanting to enter the construction industry, eg, as concrete technicians, and training syllabus’ for accredited programmes of qualified personnel in operations.







