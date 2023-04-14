Eriez® appoints John Blicha as VP Global Marketing & Brand Management

14 April 2023

Separation technology specialist Eriez® announces the promotion of John Blicha to Vice President, Global Marketing & Brand Management. Blicha will spearhead Eriez’ worldwide marketing and go-to-market sales strategies, according to Eriez President and CEO, Lukas Guenthardt.

Blicha joined Eriez in 2012 as marketing communications manager and served most recently as senior director of global marketing and brand management. “John has made significant contributions to the company throughout his career at Eriez,” said Mr Guenthardt. “With his tenacity and talent, he has built and shaped a dynamic global marketing team that is well-prepared to successfully lead the organisation into the future.”

Mr Blicha holds two degrees from Indiana University of Pennsylvania: a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and a Bachelor of Science in Management. He also earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration from California University of Pennsylvania.

