CASE appoint new head of sales in Europe

17 April 2023

CASE Construction Equipment has announced the appointment of Graziano Cassinelli as new Head of Sales for Construction brands Europe at CNH Industrial, in addition to his responsibility for CE Global Rental & Used equipment.

Mr Cassinelli brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this role which will help boost dealer business. He has worked in senior roles for a number of leading construction equipment manufacturers across Europe and the Far East and also developed and run rental and used equipment departments.

He takes over in his new role from Nicola D`Arpino who is changing position within the company.

Published under