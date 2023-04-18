CEMEX Philippines achieves 50% CO2 reduction from 1990-2022

CEMEX Philippines achieved a 50 per cent reduction in CO 2 emissions generated by its two cement subsidiaries, Solid Cement Corp and APO Cement Corp, from 1990-2022. Based on public declarations, CEMEX claims that this is the highest CO 2 emissions reduction in the industry.

From 2020-22 alone, CEMEX Philippines reduced 18 per cent of its net CO 2 emissions, representing 36 per cent of the total CO 2 reduction since 1990, demonstrating the company’s accelerated efforts to further reduce its cement operations emissions. CEMEX Philippines has been making significant progress in reducing its carbon footprint with the investments made in waste heat recovery facilities in Solid and APO Cement plants that increased the use of clean energy in its operations.

“This milestone CO 2 reduction was possible because of our team’s high commitment to achieve net zero. We are on track to meet our ambition of less than 430kg of net CO 2 per tonne of cement by 2030 and deliver net-zero CO 2 concrete by 2050,” commented Luis Franco, CEMEX Philippines President and CEO.

“We have implemented various projects to help us reach our 2030 and 2050 targets. We are challenged but confident that we can reach up to a 67 per cent reduction by 2030 as we continue to increase the use of alternative fuels and decarbonated raw materials and reduce our clinker factor. We will also focus more on using clean energy in our cement operations and pay more attention to water usage in the cement production process,” said Santiago Ortiz, CEMEX Philippines vice president for operations.

CEMEX Philippines is also leading the industry in the production of low-carbon cement products, such as APO and Rizal Portland and APO and Rizal High Strength, which are categorised as Vertua products with a CO 2 footprint reduction of at least 25 per cent for its Vertua Plus line and more than 40 per cent for its Vertua Ultra category, making it the most sustainable cement in the Philippines.

