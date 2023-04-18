MoU extended for Mt Simon Hub carbon pipeline

18 April 2023

Chart Industries, Inc, a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly-engineered equipment and technologies for the industrial gas and clean energy industries, is expanding its existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wolf Carbon Solutions US LLC. Wolf Carbon Solutions is an affiliate of Wolf Midstream, a US$4bn multi-asset energy infrastructure organisation based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Through the cooperation agreement, both companies will jointly identify, develop, pursue and execute projects using Chart’s Sustainable Energy Solutions (SES) Cryogenic Carbon Capture (CCC) technology at mutually-agreed upon host sites located along Wolf’s recently announced Mt Simon Hub carbon pipeline system. The proposed Mt Simon Hub will run from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to central Illinois, USA. Carbon that would otherwise be emitted into the atmosphere will be captured via Chart CCC™ technology and transported, stored, and permanently sequestered in the proposed Mt Simon Hub carbon capture, transport, and sequestration system.

This would be the first CO 2 pipeline with carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) capabilities in this highly industrial region of the US and would support decarbonisation in refineries, cement, steel, lime, power and many other industries. These various industrial sources of carbon emissions are ideal candidates for deploying SES and CCC technology for post-combustion carbon capture.

In addition to CCC technology for post-combustion carbon capture, the parties will also work together to utilise additional rotating equipment manufactured by Howden for CCUS applications. Howden provides flue gas boosters for various CCUS technologies (including amine treating units and others), compressors for energy efficiency in the regeneration of amine treating units, rotating adsorption machines, and CO 2 compressors.

