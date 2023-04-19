China Resources Cement welcomes new CEO

19 April 2023

China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd has appointed Mr Jing Shiqing as its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective from 18 April 2023. Mr Jing is also an executive director and a member of the company’s Strategy & Investment Committee.

He joined China Resources Group in July 2003 and served as deputy general manager of the human resources department from May 2018 to March 2021, as a non-executive director of the company from May 2018 to March 2021, and as a non-executive director of China Resources Gas Group Ltd from August 2018 to May 2021.



Mr Jing takes over in the role of CEO from Mr Ji Youhong, who has stepped down due to other work commitments within the company. Mr Youhong continues to serve as chairman of the board, an executive director, chairman of the Strategy & Investment Committee, and chairman of the Nomination Committee, according to the company.







