Flender visited by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action

19 April 2023

German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Dr Robert Habeck, has visited drive specialist Flender at the international industry expo Hannover Messe. Flender was part of the Minister’s official tour of the expo and Dr Habeck took the opportunity to talk with Flender CEO Andreas Evertz about the energy transition goals for Germany and Europe, Flender’s role as one of the core suppliers for the wind energy industry, and also the importance of an energy-efficient industry on the way to reach global climate goals.



Federal Minister Dr Habeck said, “Discussing about the expansion of renewable energies, we usually talk about the electrical output, the production. But here at Hannover Messe, we see also the other side of the coin. A lot of the industrial production is here in Germany, or at least with German companies. And when you say the market is now swinging in and growing, that's good news.”



The minister was also positive about Flender's innovations and further developments for even more powerful wind turbines that use significantly less valuable raw materials such as copper and rare earths. "This technology shows the opportunities we have. It is challenging to bring electricity production out of renewables to 80 percent of the demand by 2030, but it is possible," Dr Habeck said.

