BEUMER Group appoints director of global sustainability

20 April 2023

Andreas Backs is the new Director of Global Sustainability at the BEUMER Group. In this role, he is responsible for the development and implementation of the group’s global sustainability strategy. His responsibilities include formulating a vision and goals, evaluating key issues, and developing a roadmap that measures and improves performance in this area. He is also responsible for communicating with stakeholders and training of employees.

Mr Backs joined the BEUMER Group in September 2022. Prior to that, he worked for almost two years at an international management consultancy, among other posts as a sustainability expert. He was employed by the TÜV Nord Group for just over four years: first as a project manager, then as a product manager for sustainability. Finally, he led the sustainability report audit programme. Mr Backs completed his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in environmental science and technology at the Technical University of Berlin.







