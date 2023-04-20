Congresswoman Erin Houchin visits Mitchell plant

Heidelberg Materials recently welcomed Congresswoman Erin Houchin to its Lehigh Portland Cement subsidiaries' new Mitchell plant, Indiana, cement facility. Discussions focussed on the rebranding process and specifically around efforts to advance sustainability and digitalisation, followed by talks around the construction progress for the new kiln line.

The group showed off some of the features of the new offices, including the K4 control room and the technology that will be used to operate the new facility as well as the automated laboratory, complete with a special demonstration by the sampling robot.

As a member of the House Education and Workforce Committee, Congresswoman Houchin took the time to discuss key needs for attracting, training and retaining talent for the Mitchell facility, and the industry in general. Following the lab demonstration, the group took the time for a walking tour of the facility, including the nearly 400ft preheater tower as well as the clinker storage dome.

“Seeing what role this facility will play in the growth of this region is truly exciting,” she said. “I am excited to see this kind of investment in this region and look forward to the opportunities for workforce development over the long-term with this generational facility.”

“It was great to have Congresswoman Houchin visit us at Mitchell to see this substantial investment, and so close to being operational,” shared Tracy Crowther, Mitchell's plant manager.

