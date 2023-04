UltraTech commissions 2.2Mta grinding unit expansion

21 April 2023

UltraTech Cement has commissioned its 2.2Mta grinding unit expansion at Patliputra, Bihar, India. According to the company, the additional capacity will help increase its presence in the fast-growing East region as well as expanding its blended cement ratio.

UltraTech’s cement production capacity in the state now stands at 4.7Mta, while its total capacity in India has risen to 129.15Mta, reports BusinessLine.





