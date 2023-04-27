Heidelberg Materials acquires The SEFA Group Inc

27 April 2023

Heidelberg Materials has agreed to acquire The SEFA Group, Inc, the largest recycler of harvested fly ash for use in concrete products in the USA. Based in Lexington, South Carolina, The SEFA Group currently supplies fly ash to over 800 concrete plants across 13 states.

According to Heidelberg Materials, the reuse of fly ash from energy generation in alternative products such as composite cements strengthens circularity within its value chain with the addition of fly ash as secondary cementitious material (SCM) helping to reduce the CO 2 intensity of concrete.

“Fostering circularity by increasing the use of by-products and recycled materials from other industrial sectors is an essential part of our strategy,” said Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman, Heidelberg Materials. “Our focus is rapidly and significantly reducing our CO 2 emissions and The SEFA Group will make an outstanding contribution in this regard to our US business.”

For more than 40 years, The SEFA Group has supplied quality fly ash to the ready-mixed concrete industry and provided technology and services to the construction materials and other industrial sectors. It has developed the most advanced technology to process ash from storage ponds and currently processes about 1Mta of pond ash. Both parties have agreed to not disclose the financial terms of the transaction, which is due to close in June this year.

