QualiCal wins order for PT Uniserv lime kiln

26 April 2023

QualiCal's advanced lime kiln technology is set to enhance production capacity and environmental performance at PT Uniserv’s Indonesian plant.

PT Uniserv of Indonesia, a leading global provider of lime-based products and services, has chosen QualiCal to supply itsadvanced Synthesis Lime Kiln for the new Lime Kiln 8 at PT Uniserv’s Indonesian plant. This move will significantly expand the facility’s production capacity and improve its environmental performance, enabling PT Uniserv to continue meeting the growing demand for high-quality lime products in Indonesia and across the world.

QualiCal claims its Synthesis Lime Kiln offers numerous advantages over traditional lime kiln technology. Its unique design enables optimised heat transfer, superior energy efficiency, and a reduced environmental footprint. The kiln’s advanced control system also ensures precise temperature control, resulting in enhanced product quality and consistency. Furthermore, the Synthesis Lime Kiln is highly flexible and can be easily adapted to meet the specific needs of each client, making it an ideal choice for PT Uniserv’s Indonesian plant, says QualiCal.

Published under