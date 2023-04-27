India focusses on net zero concrete

Representatives of more than 75 renowned academic institutions and businesses from across the world have gathered in New Delhi, in India, to participate in the Innovandi Global Cement and Concrete Research Network (GCCRN) Spring Week. They are meeting to help drive critical research and innovation towards decarbonisation of concrete.

The GCCRN brings together more than 450 researchers and scientists from more than 40 leading universities and institutions, including EPFL (Lausanne), South East University (China), University of Toronto, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, University of Cape Town, Imperial College London, as well as 35 cement and concrete manufacturers and their suppliers. They will work together on initiatives focussed on achieving net zero concrete, including sourcing and improving alternatives to clinker, the carbon intensive element of cement, work on calcined clays, concrete recycling, its carbonation and durability, as well as kiln electrification and carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS).

Claude Loréa is Innovation and ESG Director at the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA). She said: “Global Innovation collaboration and research will help unlock our industry’s decarbonisation mission… Our industry and our key partners are stepping up to the challenge and its fantastic to see the progress on some of the 75 PhD candidates supported by the GCCRN.”

In addition, those attending the Spring Week will also get an opportunity to hear about progress being made by projects involved with the Innovandi Open Challenge. The global initiative matches start-ups with GCCA member companies from around the world, to help scale up research and technical innovation.

