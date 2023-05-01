ACC Ltd reports revenue growth

India-based ACC Ltd has reported revenue from operations of INR47,907.7m (US$585.6m) in the three months ended 31 March 2023. This compares to INR44,265m in the same period a year earlier. Profit after tax in the 2023 quarter came in at INR2365.7m, down from INR3918.1m in the same quarter in the previous year. Earnings per share over the same period fell from INR20.86 to INR12.60.

Revenue from cement operations in the three months ended 31 March 2023 stood at INR44,788.2m, up from INR41,022m in the same period a year earlier.

