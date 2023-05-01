Carbon Upcycling receives SCM project investment funds

Carbon Upcycling and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), funded by the US Department of Energy, has been awarded international funding to advance carbon utilisation technology in the cement and concrete industry.

The CAD$600,000 (US$442,102) investment will support the development of a framework that will assess the suitability of various alternative feedstocks to produce supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) in North America, including biomass, low-grade steel slags, mine tailings and more.

With CUT Reactor technology, waste byproducts or natural minerals can be upcycled to capture carbon emissions and offset carbon-intensive material in cement. Carbon Upcycling has developed the Mechanically Assisted Chemical Exfoliation (MACE) process to transform alternative feedstocks into SCMs. This SCM assessment framework will help evaluate the suitability of alternative feedstocks as SCMs.

