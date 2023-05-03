ASTM proposes new standards for SCMs

ASTM International’s concrete and concrete aggregates committee (C09) is developing a proposed standard specification for a broad range of supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) in the USA. According to ASTM International member Larry Sutter, this performance specification (WK70466) will ease the adoption of new materials used for SCMs as established sources become less available.

“For a variety of reasons, historic sources of SCMs, like coal fly ash from electric power generation, are in short supply and new materials are emerging,” says Mr Sutter, principal engineer at Sutter Engineering. “These new materials do not fall under existing specifications, leading to the need for new specifications. Rather than writing a new specification for every emerging material, we are writing a performance specification that can be used to cover the full range of them.”

This effort directly relates to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #7 on clean and affordable energy. ASTM welcomes participation in the development of its standards.

