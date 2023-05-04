Lafarge Africa launches its Ewekoro bagging plant

04 May 2023

Lafarge Africa (Holcim group) has launched a bag manufacturing plant in Ewekoro, Nigeria. The plant features cutting-edge and state-of-the-art machinery and equipment, the first of its kind in the country. With an installed capacity of 105m bags, of which 8.8m will be produced monthly, the plant is designed to handle large-scale production of bags in a safe and efficient manner.

In addition, this investment further drives Lafarge Africa’s sustainability agenda as it reduces the CO 2 emissions in the manufacturing and distribution process, empowering Lafarge Africa’s host community with job opportunities and gets us closer to realising the company’s goal of accelerating green growth.

Published under