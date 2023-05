Irish Cement named as one of biggest polluters

09 May 2023

Irish Cement Ltd (part of CRH) has been named among Ireland’s biggest climate polluters, according to a report in the Irish Independent. The cement producer joins other household brands, such as Ryanair and Pfizer, with the latest records showing that a group of just 100 factories, power plants and airlines emitted around 25Mt of CO 2 in Ireland in 2022.

Irish Cement currently runs the 2.8Mta integrated Platin cement plant and the 1.2Mta integrated Limerick works.

