Osvaldo Ayres new global CEO Votorantim Cimentos, Marcelo Castelli new board member

Osvaldo Ayres Filho, Votorantim Cimentos’ current COO, has been promoted to the position of global CEO of the company. He succeeds Marcelo Castelli, who will become a member of the Board of Directors.



Mr Castelli has worked for 26 years at Votorantim SA and became CEO of Votorantim Cimentos in February 2019. Under his leadership, Votorantim Cimentos grew and innovated, made important investments in Brazil, expanded internationally, advanced its go-to-market strategy, strengthened its adjacent businesses, set bold decarbonisation targets, improved safety indicators, overcame the COVID-19 pandemic, built a new 2030 strategy, reframed its culture, renewed its branding and evolved its operational and financial performance, increasing its return on capital.



With a career spanning over 25 years, Osvaldo Ayres Filho has worked for Votorantim Cimentos since 2012. He has held the positions of financial director for the Europe, Asia and Africa region, operations director for the Southeast region in Brazil, financial director for the Brazilian business and global chief financial officer and investor relations officer, with additional responsibility for the areas of strategy, information technology, mergers and acquisitions and global procurement. As COO since April 2021, he has been responsible for the cement, logistics and adjacent businesses. Mr Ayres Filho holds a degree in Business Administration from Mackenzie Presbyterian University and a postgraduate degree in Administration from the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV).







