Holcim invests in Coomtech

10 May 2023

Holcim invests in Coomtech, a cleantech start-up that offers an innovative low-emission kinetic drying technology for raw materials. Coomtech's technology combines low-carbon and circular benefits to emits up to 75 per cent less CO 2 than traditional drying methods, enabling the use of recycled materials in cement and concrete that would otherwise require a high amount of energy to dry. The investment builds on Holcim and Coomtech’s current collaboration to develop a new low-carbon cement product with recycled fly ash using kinetic drying technology. This project is partially funded by the UK government.

Edelio Bermejo, head of Global R&D: “At Holcim, we are continuously working to implement greener operations for a net-zero future, and to increase the use of recycled materials in our products to drive circular construction. Coomtech’s low-emission drying technology helps us meet both these goals. I look forward to working with them as a key partner in our journey to decarbonise building.”

Coomtech’s kinetic dryers remove surface moisture by shearing the water from particle surfaces. The dried particles go to storage, transport or directly into processing. Holcim’s investment will help scale Coomtech’s low-emission drying technology in the construction industry by applying it to a wider range of materials, such as sand, clay and pozzolan.

