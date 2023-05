Taiwan Cement reports 9% increase in April revenues

ICR Newsroom By 11 May 2023

Taiwan Cement Co reported revenues of TWD9.1bn (US$296.4m) in April 2023, up 9.4 per cent from TWD8.319bn in April 2022.



In the first four months of 2023 the company saw its revenue advance by 13.4 per cent to TWD35.462bn from TWD31.265bn in the 4M22.

