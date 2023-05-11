Geocycle and Lafarge Canada to divert waste to Brookfield plant

11 May 2023

Driven by its Strategy 2025 ‘Accelerating Green Growth’, Geocycle Canada and Lafarge Canada have been paving the way to use low-carbon alternative fuels to divert household, commercial, and construction and demolition wastes away from landfills.



The project will significantly increase the plant’s capacities to pre-process plastics and high biogenic waste materials (banned from landfills in Nova Scotia), and then sustainably co-process these wastes in the cement manufacturing process.



This will allow the Brookfield cement plant to offset a portion of its fossil fuel use with lower-carbon options, and divert over 15,000t of waste away from landfills. Additionally, the project will further reduce the plant’s CO 2 emissions by about 40,000tpa bringing us closer to its goal of Net Zero. This is equivalent to carbon sequestered by 711,009 tree seedlings grown for 10 years, claims Geocycle.

Published under