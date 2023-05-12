DoE announces funding to accelerate two cement industry CCUS projects

12 May 2023

The US Department of Energy (DoE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations has announced the selection of eight projects for award negotiations, as part of the Carbon Capture Demonstration Projects Programme.

This programme aims to accelerate the implementation of integrated carbon capture and storage technologies. With up to US$189m in funding, these community-informed integrated carbon capture, transport and storage projects are set to advance and help catalyse significant follow-on investments from the private sector towards a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Among the eight fund-receiving projects, two participants from the cement sector are firstly, Lehigh Hanson’s Mitchell cement plant (Heidelberg Materials group), Indiana. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Americas, Inc is designing the CCUS technology which will capture up to 95 per cent of the plant’s CO 2 emissions. Secondly, Ash Grove Cement’s Foreman cement plant (CRH group) will use Air Liquid’s Cryocap™ technology for post-process carbon capture and storage in the Jurassic Smackover formation.

