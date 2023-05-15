Universal Cement reports reports lower 1Q profit

ICR Newsroom By 15 May 2023

Taiwan-based Universal Cement Corp reported revenue of TWD1835m (US$59.4m) in the January-March 2023, up 19.8 per cent when compared with the equivalent quarter of 2022, when revenue was TWD1532m.



However, pretax profit more than halved from TWD728.8m in the 1Q22 to TWD315.5m in the 1Q23. Net profit was down 60.6 per cent YoY to TWD272.9m in the 1Q23 from TWD691.9m.

