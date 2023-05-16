Dyckerhoff supplies low CO2 efficient construction

16 May 2023

The new residential quarter in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, "Mein Ludwigs”, has been supplied with Dyckerhoff’s low CO 2 efficient cements and concretes for the large-scale construction project. The new residential area is currently being built on a former 2.5ha company site in the southwest of Ludwigshafen, near the banks of the Rhine, Germany. It was planned by the multiple award-winning Frankfurt architecture firm Stefan Forster Architekten, which specialises in residential buildings.

The Dyckerhoff Rhein-Main-Taunus concrete branch is supplying the construction site C, which includes one of the four buildings in the district, with around 17,000 m³ of concrete, mainly from the CSC-certified ready-mixed concrete plant in Ludwigshafen. The company weisenburger bau from Karlsruhe is building 195 apartments and an underground car park here. In line with the sustainable concept of the entire project, CO 2 is used for the foundation and the shell-efficient cements from the Dyckerhoff (Buzzi Unicem) main plant in Amöneburg (Wiesbaden). These are the blastfurnace cement HOZ Doppel [CEM III/A 42.5 N (na)] for concrete of strength class C35/45 and the Portland composite cement cement CEDUR [CEM II/CM (S-LL) 42.5 N-NA] for all concretes of strength classes C20/25, C25/30 and C30/37. The CEDUR concretes are mainly used for foundations, columns, floor slabs and walls. Almost 8000m³ of this has already been installed since the start of delivery.

Overall, the CO 2 footprint (GWP net) of both the HOZ Doppel and the CEDUR is around 39 per cent lower than with pure Portland cement of strength class 42.5N. They both meet the increased requirements for Dyckerhofff’s CGreen products. The foundation stone for construction site C was laid in autumn 2022. The entire construction project should be completed by the end of 2025.

