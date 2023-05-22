Breedon completes three bolt-on transactions

22 May 2023

Breedon Group plc has recently completed three bolt-on transactions with a combined enterprise value of up to GBP19m (US$23.6m). In Northern Ireland the acquisition of Robinson Quarry Masters Ltd, a family-run quarrying and concrete block business in Country Antrim, has further extended Breedon’s footprint north of Belfast in the housing, commercial and infrastructure end-markets, and enhanced its aggregate reserves in the country.

In Great Britain it has acquired two downstream businesses. Broome Bros Ltd is a leading manufacturer of concrete blocks based in Doncaster, adjacent to one of Breedon’s existing ready-mixed concrete sites, and Minster Surfacing Ltd, an award-winning regional surfacing business based in Lincoln with strong sustainability credentials delivering a diverse portfolio of works from the Midlands to London.

“Many of our transactions come to us through our local knowledge and personal engagement with the owners. As a result, our active M&A pipeline has continued to yield high quality, earnings enhancing opportunities that will enable us to progress our sustainable growth strategy,” commented Rob Wood, chief executive office, Breedon Group. “Each of these independent family run businesses is aligned with our vertically-integrated operating model, providing further opportunity to pull through upstream building materials while extending our downstream footprint to deliver profitable growth. We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues to Breedon and look forward to working with them.”

Published under