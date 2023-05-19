CNBM and GCCA discuss decarbonisation and environmental protection

19 May 2023

The Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and General Manager of China National Building Materials (CNBM) Group, Li Xinhua, met with Thomas Guillot, CEO of the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), on 5 May in Beijing for discussions to promote carbon emission reduction in the global cement industry and the low-carbon environmental protection transformation of the cement industry.

The two sides discussed in depth the policies, standards, technologies, social culture and other influencing factors involved in the cement industry's promotion of "net zero emissions", and discussed key nodes such as carbon emission measurement and monitoring, carbon sink and carbon trading in the cement industry. Mr Guillot shared the relevant experience in Europe and other regions, and Mr Li introduced the exploration and thinking of CNBM Group.

During the discussion, Li Ning, general manager of CNBM's Safety and Environmental Protection Department, introduced that CNBM continues to implement the "dual carbon" goal proposed by China's General Secretary, Xi Jinping. This means the company actively practices the concept of "green water and green mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains", and adheres to the working principle of "carbon reduction at the source, carbon reduction in the process, carbon sequestration at the end and carbon management throughout the process".



Moreover, CNBM promotes energy efficiency improvement, new energy transformation, replacement of raw materials, collaborative disposal of waste and other measures on the existing cement production line, and has built a number of green factories and green mines.

