Holcim to deploy 1000 Volvo electric trucks

23 May 2023

Holcim will deploy up to 1000 electric trucks from Volvo by 2030. Delivery for the first trucks will start in the 4Q23. It is the largest commercial order to date for Volvo electric trucks. The deal is part of a wider partnership between Holcim and Volvo Group to deploy electric trucks across Holcim’s operations in Europe between now and 2030. Replacing diesel trucks with electric ones will reduce CO 2 emissions from road transport by up to 50 per cent per year.



Both companies are founding members of the First Movers Coalition (FMC), a coalition of companies that use their purchasing power to create early markets for innovative clean technologies. The agreement will contribute to the sustainability targets set by both Holcim and Volvo Group.

Jan Jenisch, Holcim chairman and CEO: “The net-zero transition requires deep collaboration across value chains. We are excited to be partnering with Volvo to decarbonise our European operations’ logistics with electric fleets, advancing our goal to reach 30 per cent of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks by 2030.”

Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO Volvo Group: “Long-term collaboration and a strong commitment to really make a difference are essential for making big CO 2 reductions a reality. I’m very proud of the partnership we have developed with Holcim, and the results we are achieving together.”

Published under