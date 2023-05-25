Kyzylkum Cement participates in project 'Green land'

25 May 2023

This Spring, Kyzylkum Cement JSC (United Cement Group) has been planting 3000 saplings of elm and other ornamental trees and 200 saxaul saplings in Navoi region, Uzbekistan. This is the next stage of UCG holding's active participation in the ‘Greenland’ project aimed at greening areas of Uzbekistan, where historically industrial enterprises are placed.



Previously, UCG supported the planting of 3200 seedlings of trees and planted 500kg of seeds of shrubs in the sanitary protection zone of the enterprise within the area of 11ha in the autumn of 2022 as a part of investment obligations that have been implemented in full.



The ‘Yashil makon’ (Green land) project was launched in accordance with a decree of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev: “On measures to accelerate work on landscaping and further effective organisation of tree protection in the Republic”. This is part of an ambitious environmental initiative of the president, in which one billion trees and shrubs will be planted throughout Uzbekistan by 2026 to mitigate the effects of man-made pollution and the greenhouse effect in the hot climate of the country. The unpretentious ornamental trees and shrubs are capable of absorbing large amounts of dust, preserving the ecosystem, and keeping the average air temperature down.

“UCG Holding is actively involved in the project "Green Land" in cooperation with local authorities, environmental organisations and residents of the region, says Sergey Melnikov, general director of Kyzylkumcement JSC. “Caring about ecology of the territory where the production is located is a trend of the modern cement industry, which fully corresponds to our internal policy and high ecological and social responsibility. All of the plants of the holding are being modernised taking into account green technologies and introducing innovations in order to reduce environmental impact. Greening of Navoi region is our contribution to the protection of nature and ecology of Uzbekistan”.

“The Green Land project is an example of effective cooperation between business, government and society, and UCG as the owner of a number of cement plants in Uzbekistan readily supports it.”

Published under