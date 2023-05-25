Holcim selected to create world's first nature targets

25 May 2023

Holcim has announced that it is working with the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN) to submit nature targets for validation in 2023, as part of a global initiative to set the world’s first standards for ambitious and measurable corporate action for nature. Holcim was selected by SBTN among the first 17 global companies and the only one in its industry, based on its advanced science-driven approach to nature.

Holcim’s biodiversity targets are based on its Biodiversity Indicator and Reporting System (BIRS) developed in partnership with IUCN to ensure a measurable and positive impact on biodiversity, as well as ambitious freshwater reduction and replenishment commitments. This work builds on Holcim’s 1.5°C-aligned climate targets, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).



Magali Anderson, chief sustainability and innovation officer at Holcim, said, "At Holcim, we take a rigorous, science-based approach to nature. Building on our nature strategy, we are delighted to be selected by the Science Based Targets Network to be among the first group of companies to submit freshwater and land targets for validation. Setting science-based targets for nature is key to making a real and measurable impact to preserve and restore biodiversity and freshwater ecosystems. As part of this initiative we aim to bring our climate and nature action closer together."



Erin Billman, executive director of the SBTN, added, "By understanding and addressing their environmental impacts, companies such as Holcim can help mitigate supply chain disruptions, get ahead of regulatory compliance, and increase business value through access to capital and competitive advantage. I'm glad to see them seize the opportunity now and start assessing their impact on Earth’s finite resources and prepare to set the first science-based targets for nature.”



With the launch of the new science-based targets for nature, SBTN is providing guidance for all companies to holistically assess and prioritise their environmental impacts and to prepare to set science-based targets, beginning with freshwater and land. The guidance is aligned with global goals on climate, nature, and development, including the Global Biodiversity Framework, the Paris Agreement, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Published under