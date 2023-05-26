WHR project begins at Fujairah plant

26 May 2023

Sustainable energy solutions provider Engie Solutions has announced that work has begun on its 10MW waste heat recovery (WHR) project at Lafarge Emirate Cement's (LEC) plant in Fujairah, UAE. The WHR plant is expected to be commissioned by year-end 2023.

Last year, LEC, part of Holcim UAE, had signed a 10-year build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) contract with Engie Solutions, under which Engie will design, finance, construct and manage operations of a 10MW WHR system on LEC’s Fujairah site. Based on a closed-loop thermodynamic cycle, the organic Rankine cycle (ORC) system will help LEC avoid 29,000tpa of CO 2 emissions from the grid – representing a reduction of 28 per cent in power-related emissions.

For the project, Engie will be implementing the ORC technology in an “energy as-a-service” model in the cement industry for the first time in the region.

"Engie’s energy-as-a-service model means guaranteed energy savings, higher reliability, and resiliency, with no capital outlay and no need for additional staff," said Olivier Milhaud, LEC general manager.

"In partnership with Engie Solutions, we are implementing a digital solution that converts waste heat into energy. This brings cost savings, greater efficiency, and closer alignment with our double commitment to sustainability goals," he added.

Alexander Alzamora, head of energy efficiency, Engie Solutions, said: "We are investing in the technology, the future of LEC’s business, and the UAE’s decarbonisation strategy, all in one project.

Published under