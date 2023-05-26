Saxum partners Dome Technology in Argos dome project

Saxum has reported that it is working on the project for the expansion of the Argos USA's Port Terminal, Houston, Texas, USA. Along with project partners Dome Technology, Saxum is constructing a new 50,000t storage dome at the terminal.
CemNet reported in January 2023 that Argos USA ordered a Bruks Siwertell 490 M-type ship unloader for this terminal.
Saxum has reported that it is working on the project for the expansion of the Argos USA's Port Terminal, Houston, Texas, USA. Along with project partners Dome Technology, Saxum is constructing a new 50,000t storage dome at the terminal.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email