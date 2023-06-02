Heidelberg Materials celebrates expansion at Port Canaveral

02 June 2023

The media was given a tour of the new Heidelberg Materials slag-cement processing facility at Port Canaveral, USA, on 25 May. In operation at the port for 20 years, guests witnessed a grand re-opening of the reconfigured plant after a US$24-25m project to increase its slag cement output by 25 per cent.

Heidelberg Material’s expansion at Port Canaveral adds 200,000t of capacity to support construction projects throughout Florida and beyond. It also adds another 40 jobs to the port’s growing community.

