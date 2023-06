Cemento Panam installs new MVR mill in Dominican Republic

02 June 2023

Cemento Panam, part of the Estrella Group, is to install a state-of-the-art MVR vertical mill from Gebr Pfeiffer at its plant in the Dominican Republic. This marks the first such mill to be installed in the country.

The MVR 3750 C-4 mill will be equipped with a latest generation SLS 4000 VC classifier and will grind several blended cements at up to 155tph to finenesses up to 4800 cm²/g (Blaine). The order will be handled by the Chinese general contractor CBMI.

