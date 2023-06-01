LafargeHolcim Maroc posts 3% advance in 1Q revenue

ICR Newsroom By 01 June 2023

Holcim-owned LafargeHolcim Maroc has reported a three per cent uptick in revenues to MAD2131m (US$209.2m) in the first quarter of 2023 from MAD2077m in the year-ago period. Morocco’s cement demand declined by 5.3 per cent to 3.248Mt in the January-March 2023 period when compared with the first three months of 2022, when consumption reached 3.248Mt.



The company’s debts fell by five per cent YoY to MAD4887m at 31 March 2023.

