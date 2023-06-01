CEMEX upgrades its UK rail network

01 June 2023

CEMEX UK has made a considerable investment into its UK rail network, making improvements at several of its depots across the UK. These developments support CEMEX’s efforts to increase the use of rail to move its materials, as part of its Future in Action sustainability strategy.

Work was carried out at CEMEX’s Dove Holes, Selby and Bletchley depots, with a particular focus on improving health and safety and efficiency through track and walkway upgrades. This work was all completed in partnership with MLP Railway Maintenance Ltd.

At Selby in North Yorkshire, upgraded track means the site can take an increased number of wagons per train, and complete turnarounds more efficiently and safely. Meanwhile, at Dove Holes in Buxton, Derbyshire, two reception lines were relayed. This was a significant project which required considerable planning and coordination with Network Rail, as the site runs adjacent to the main line.

Finally, the team collaborated with Network Rail again at Bletchley in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, to implement improved walkways, CCTV and a waterproof display screen for offloading. This allows ground staff to watch the process from outside of the discharge area, reducing noise and dust exposure.

These three development activities were supported by smaller walkway improvements made at other CEMEX rail depots, including Crawley and Stourton.





Published under