Shun Shing announces new top management appointments

By ICR Newsroom
05 June 2023


Shun Shing Group International Ltd has recently appointed Group MD Ikram Ahmed Khan as chairman of its operations in Bangladesh.

The company also appointed S Raihan Ahmed as vice-chairman, Tahmina Ahmed as MD and Shakib Pasha as deputy MD, according to The Daily Star.


