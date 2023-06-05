Shun Shing announces new top management appointments

Shun Shing Group International Ltd has recently appointed Group MD Ikram Ahmed Khan as chairman of its operations in Bangladesh.
The company also appointed S Raihan Ahmed as vice-chairman, Tahmina Ahmed as MD and Shakib Pasha as deputy MD, according to The Daily Star.
Shun Shing Group International Ltd has recently appointed Group MD Ikram Ahmed Khan as chairman of its operations in Bangladesh.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email