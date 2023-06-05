Martin Engineering plans Kuala Lumpur business unit

Martin Engineering is expanding its presence in the Asia-Pacific market by opening a business unit in Malaysia. Headquartered in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur, with a satellite office in Lumut, the Malaysian business unit will act as the main hub for providing products and solutions to the many industries Martin Engineering serves in the region.

The benefit to customers will be more localised care from a team with a greater understanding of the region’s needs and challenges. This will result in faster response times, better logistics, closer relationships with customers, and an expansion of the portfolio of products and services available to help customers improve their bulk handling efficiency and safety.

“Our team in Australia has done a great job of serving this area, but we’ve come to realise that the Malaysian market deserves closer attention,” said Javier Schmal, area VP in charge of overseeing the expansion for Martin Engineering. “This is an exciting opportunity to give existing and new customers a greater range of bulk handling options and innovations to choose from.”

Serving a wide range of bulk handling industries like cement, port terminals, biomass, mining and quarries, the team will install and support a broad range of Martin Engineering products.

