thyssenKrupp Polysius wins Polflame burner order in Vietnam

05 June 2023

thyssenKrupp Polysius’ team in Asia-Pacific was entrusted by an existing client with another polflame® main burner for a cement plant in northern Vietnam.

This burner, the 19th to be installed in the country, will be commissioned by this August 2023 at the client's cement Line No 2, with a clinker production estimated to be around 5000tpd.

Lukas Schoeneck, CEO of thyssenkrupp Polysius Asia-Pacific, is very satisfied with the success of Polflame in Vietnam: "The polflame® burner has once again proven its worth in the highly competitive Asian market. With its ability to significantly reduce combustion emissions, the polflame® burner is a game changer in the industry, making them an excellent investment for companies looking to improve both their operational efficiency and environmental footprint."

