Jizzak cement orders Bedeschi reclaimer

06 June 2023

Bedeschi SpA of Italy has been awarded and order to supply one circular storage unit to handle coal inside the Huaxin Cement's Jizzak plant in Uzbekistan.

The capacity of the plant is 5000tpd and the storage has a diameter of 80m. Bedeschi will supply one STK RC with the capacity of 300tph and one PAL FR lateral scraper reclaimer with a capacity of 150tph. The new supply will be similar to the circular storage of the image below.



Published under