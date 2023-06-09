thyssenkrupp Polysius advise KCA representatives on alternative fuels

Dr Luc Rudowski, head of innovation, and Dr Uwe Maas, head of pyroprocessing technology at thysssenkrupp Poylusis, were recently pleased to receive representatives from the Korean Cement Association (KCA) and the Korean press at the thyssenkrupp Polysius site in Neubeckum, Germany. They also visited the Phoenix Cement plant to explore the use of alternative fuels in cement production and the decarbonisation of the European cement industry.

Upon their visit, the KCA highlighted the potential of South Korea's cement industry to reach 100 per cent alternative fuel use, currently at 35 per cent. Vijayanarayanan Arumugam, head of business development and sales at thyssenkrupp Polysius Asia Pacific, is optimistic for the Korean cement industry to achieve this goal: "With the ban on direct landfilling of domestic waste scheduled to be implemented from 2023 (2026 in the metropolitan area), the potential for alternative fuel use in Korea's cement industry is significant."

