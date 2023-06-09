Ecocem appoints innovation project manager

09 June 2023

Ecocem has appointed Jaouad Nadah as its new innovation project manager, responsible for the coordination of Ecocem’s ACT technology. Mr Nadah brings with him over 10 years’ experience in the construction sector, having previously held roles at Eqiom and Holcim, where his focus was on innovation in the low carbon cement market.

Commenting on the appointment, Donal O’Riain, founder and group managing director at Ecocem, said, “The launch of our ACT technology last November marked a huge moment for Ecocem as we work to radically reduce CO 2 emissions from the cement industry within the decade. Jaouad will be instrumental in developing and implementing of our technology as we enlist partners and work with our peers to scale and accelerate the deployment of ACT to build a more sustainable future.”

Announced in November 2022, Ecocem’s ACT is a breakthrough cement technology that decarbonises the production of cement by as much as 70 per cent. ACT substantially reduces the clinker content of cement by combining a range of technical innovations with the use of widely available low-carbon materials, resulting in a cost-effective low carbon cement that can be produced at scale. According to Ecocem, ACT requires significantly less energy and water, reduces noxious gases and particulate emissions and all with minimal disruption to existing manufacturing processes. Furthermore, the technology enhances the strength and durability of the concrete it is used to manufacture.

“Low carbon cements can make a critical contribution to accelerating the construction industry’s efforts to decarbonise and Ecocem’s partnership-led approach will support and accelerate these efforts. Sector-wide partnership and collaboration is essential if the industry is to meet ambitious climate targets and I am looking forward to working with our partners to deliver ACT,” added Mr Nadah.

His arrival follows a series of senior appointments at Ecocem over the past two years, including Jean-Christophe Trassard as Ecocem France’s director of marketing sustainable innovation, Olivier Guise as global director of strategy, new business and innovation, Pat Cox as chair of Ecocem Global, and Christian Clergue as european standards manager.





