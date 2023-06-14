UN General Secretary calls for action on net zero

14 June 2023

The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has issued a call to action, alongside the CEOs of major cement and concrete manufacturers, for the industry to redouble its efforts, and to work in partnership with governments, to reach net zero. The united rallying call has been made by the CEO of the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), Thomas Guillot, together with the leaders of GCCA member companies, as they begin a major conference in Zurich.

Addressing around 200 industry leaders from across the globe, who’ve gathered in Zurich, the GCCA CEO, Thomas Guillot, said: “We applaud all the action our members are taking to implement carbon-cutting measures and the latest data shows emissions are coming down. But many challenges remain, which we must overcome, if we are to achieve net zero, including enabling polices and regulations from governments across the world, which often don’t yet exist.”

“So today, I urge every manufacturer across the world, who has not yet done so, to join our pledge to eliminate emissions by 2050, But I also implore all governments to work with our essential industry, to deliver the policy framework that can create the favourable conditions to unlock the transition.”

And speaking via video to the conference, the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, supported the call for maximum action towards net zero, saying he wanted to see “concrete pledges from the concrete industry.”

He told the conference that concrete is “fundamental to building a better world… and we have no time to lose, if we are to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees centigrade.”

“Science tells us that requires cutting global greenhouse emissions by almost half by 2030, That means taking a quantum leap in climate action – and slashing global emissions. Starting now.”

The UN Secretary General set out three ambitions for the industry, including ending the use of coal-fired power in cement production, working more closely with governments, especially G20 countries, to speed up decarbonisation, and setting ambitious emission targets and transition plans, in line with UN guidelines.



The GCCA's Conference 2023, included a presentation by Catherine McKenna, former chief minister and chair of the UN High-Level Expert Group on reaching Net zero concrete, as well as a CEO panel consisting of Jóse Raúl Merlo, CEO of Cementos Progreso; Hakan Gurdal, member of the Managing Board at Heidelberg Materials; Yeqing Li, Hauxin Cement CEO, and Kailah Jhanwar, UltraTech Cement CEO.

