Geocycle UK accelerates decarbonisation efforts

16 June 2023

The investment of GBP13.5M (US$17.25m/EUR15.7m) contributes to Geocycle's commitment to decarbonise the Aggregate Industries' Cauldon cement plant (Holcim group) by saving up to 30,000t of CO 2 per year. At the same time the platform supports the country's efforts to find sustainable solutions for non-recyclable waste streams such as plastics, fibres and textiles. The majority of the material comes from within a 50-mile radius of the site, reducing transport emissions whilst ensuring that local waste is properly recovered in a sustainable manner.

Andrew Whyatt, general manager of Geocycle UK, underlines: “We are really proud of the Hurst Farm platform at Cauldon, we are offering the best recovery solution for the non-recyclable waste. This new platform supports decarbonisation and circularity through increasing the use of waste fuels and reducing the amount of fossil fuels used in the production of cement. We expect this facility to become even more important as Aggregate Industries accelerates its decarbonisation activities on its route to Net Zero before 2050”.

