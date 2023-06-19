Shree Cement announces further expansion plans

19 June 2023

Shree Cement has announced a new round of capacity expansions, which will take the company’s total cement production capacity to 55.9Mta. The cement producer currently runs 46.4Mta of capacity with the new plans in line with the company’s vision to reach 80Mta by 2030, according to The Telegraph India.

The expansion plans includes four new projects, costing approximately INR55,000m-60,000m (US$671m-732m). The new plants will be located in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka and Bengal. They are in addition to the three capacity expansions already underway in Purulia in Bengal, Nawalgarh in Rajasthan and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. The 3Mta grinding unit in Purulia is reportedly due to be commissioned within the next two weeks.

“Given the robust demand for cement in the country and Shree Cement’s aspiration to grow further, we are looking at four more units once the present phase of expansion gets over. The units will come up in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, and Bengal,” Prashant Bangur, vice-chairman of Shree Cement, told The Telegraph India.

Published under