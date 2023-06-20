Heidelberg Materials collaborates with Volvo Group

20 June 2023

Heidelberg Materials has signed a collaboration agreement with Volvo Group with the potential to significantly reduce carbon emissions in the construction industry. The aim is to jointly investigate and develop how the loading and hauling needs of Heidelberg Materials can be solved with the help of electrified vehicles and related services. As part of the agreement, Volvo Group’s emission-free solutions, a mix of its electric trucks and construction equipment machines, will be put to work in several Heidelberg Materials’ northern European sites and quarries.

In the northern Europe region, land-based transport accounts for a total of six per cent of the value chain carbon footprint. Electrification of the northern European fleet has the potential to reduce annual CO₂ emissions by up to 200,000t. In addition, electrified vehicles provide a quieter and better work environment.

“The partnership with Volvo is a lighthouse project in our industry and has the potential to significantly push the decarbonisation of our entire value chain in Northern Europe. We look forward to working together to identify and implement state-of-the-art solutions for a fast climate transition in the construction sector,” says Heidelberg Materials CEO, Dr Dominik von Achten.

Martin Lundstedt, CEO and president of Volvo Group, says, “New collaborative partnerships like this address climate change across the value chain. While we are focused on reducing carbon emissions for both our products and our own operations, we are also committed to helping our customers to lead by example, through innovative, well-orchestrated collaborations that deliver much-needed change.”

A six-month joint feasibility study will evaluate which emission-free vehicle technology and charging infrastructure will best suit the requirements of Heidelberg Materials’ operations in terms of operating efficiency, maintenance and charging at the sites. The holistic study will provide a unique opportunity to map, tailor and implement a complete CO₂ reduction programme throughout the operations considering transport and loading activities. The project will mainly focus on the larger sites in the region, with the first vehicle already in operation at the cement plant in Slite, Sweden, this summer.

