Buzzi Unicem sells Ukraine operations to CRH

21 June 2023

Buzzi, through its fully owned subsidiary Dyckerhoff GmbH, has reached an agreement to sell some of its businesses in Eastern Europe to CRH, a leading building materials solutions company, for a consideration of EUR0.1bn.

The transactions include the business in Ukraine and ready-mix concrete assets in east Slovakia. Completion of the transaction in Ukraine is subject to the granting of the required regulatory approvals and is expected to occur in 2024.

In Ukraine, Buzzi operates two integrated cement plants, respectively located close to Rivne (Volyn Cement in the north-west) and Mykolaiv (in the south). The production units are flanked by two terminals for the distribution of cement. The group also operates in the ready-mix concrete sector in Kyiv, Odessa and Mykolaiv.

In east Slovakia, the operations consist of six ready-mix concrete plants.

Published under