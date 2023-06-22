Heidelberg Materials celebrates 150-year anniversary

22 June 2023

Heidelberg Materials is celebrating its 150th company anniversary this year and on 20 June, a “150 years of progress” ceremony was held with guests and employees at the headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany.

“150 years of Heidelberg Materials – these are 150 years that have been shaped by people whose innovative spirit and courage have led to constant change. We owe it to them and their common pursuit of progress that we have been successful for so many years,” says Dr Dominik von Achten, CEO of Heidelberg Materials. “Since 1873, our building materials have enabled numerous innovations all over the world. And we want them to continue to do so for the next 150 years. With a wide portfolio of sustainable building materials, Heidelberg Materials is already playing a decisive role in shaping the future of construction.”

The history of Heidelberg Materials began in 1873 in the heart of Heidelberg. With only 35 employees, Johann Philipp Schifferdecker started to produce a completely new, high-quality building material: Portland cement. Today, 150 years later, Heidelberg Materials is one of the world’s largest suppliers of building materials – with around 51,000 employees in more than 50 countries.

Published under