N+P Group completes Niramax Group Ltd acquisition

22 June 2023

N+P Group (N+P) has announced the completion of an asset purchase agreement for the assets of Niramax Group Ltd Hartlepool, a waste-processing facility. The deal excludes the tyre recycling facility, which is a separate Hartlepool-based company.



With the signing of this deal, N+P expands its footprint in the Northeast of the UK with a site capable of processing 300,000t of non-recyclable waste per year, which will continue to support its existing customers and produce various grades of alternative fuels for industrial customers.

The transaction forms part of N+P’s growth strategy, to expand production capacity in the alternative fuels business to at least 15 sites by 2028. The former Niramax plant will operate under the new name N+P Hartlepool MRF Ltd and following a significant investment programme will be able to produce up to 300,000t of solid recovered fuel.

The location offers significant benefits as it provides synergy with N+P Subcoal's production facility in Teesside.

